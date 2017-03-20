FBI and NSA chiefs refuse to deny collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign

FBI Director James Comey (Screen cap)

Both FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers pointedly refused to rule out the possibility that there was collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian government officials during the 2016 presidential election.

During a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Monday, Rep. Peter King (R-NY) asked Comey whether he would corroborate a statement made by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that there was no evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Mr. King, it’s not something I can comment on,” Comey responded.

“Likewise, I’m not going to comment on an ongoing investigation’s conclusions,” Rogers added.

Watch the exchange below.