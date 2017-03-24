FBI Director James Comey spotted at the White House on unexplained visit
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Fox Business Channel reported on Friday afternoon that FBI Director James Comey was seen entering the White House on unspecified business.
Billed as “Breaking News,” the in-person visit by the director could presage an announcement of new developments in the investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign team colluded with the Russian government to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
#BreakingNews: FBI Director James Comey seen walking into the White house. pic.twitter.com/CEDIqhjGOW
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 24, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion