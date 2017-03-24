Quantcast

FBI Director James Comey spotted at the White House on unexplained visit

David Ferguson

24 Mar 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
FBI Director James Comey seen entering the White House Friday Mar. 24, 2017 (Screen capture)

Fox Business Channel reported on Friday afternoon that FBI Director James Comey was seen entering the White House on unspecified business.

Billed as “Breaking News,” the in-person visit by the director could presage an announcement of new developments in the investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign team colluded with the Russian government to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

