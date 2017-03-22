New evidence suggests Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians against Clinton campaign: CNN

Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

U.S. officials have information that suggests associates of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign communicated with Russian operatives in a coordinated effort to release damning info on Hillary Clinton, CNN reports.

The FBI is currently reviewing the information, which was partially referenced by FBI Director James Comey on Monday, when he testified before Congress that the Bureau is investigating “a credible allegation of wrongdoing or reasonable basis to believe an American may be acting as an agent of a foreign power.”

According to a source, “people connected to the campaign were in contact and it appeared they were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready,”

Sources cautioned that the FBI cannot yet probe collusion took place.

Read the full report at CNN.