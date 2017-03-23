Quantcast

‘Finalist for biggest loser’: Internet hilariously mocks Paul Ryan and Donald Trump for #Trumpcare FAIL

Sarah K. Burris

23 Mar 2017 at 16:01 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

For the second time Thursday, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) canceled his press conference on the Republican health plan. It was announced shortly after that the vote on the bill in the House has also been postponed. The move came less than an hour after White House press secretary Sean Spicer assured the media that there would be a vote. Trump previously worked the caucus of tea party members to vote for the bill, but 10 members announced they wouldn’t be supporting it.

Trump further humiliated himself by promising a table of truck drivers that there would be a vote Thursday because his staff neglected to tell him the vote was canceled. The White House has yet to respond to the announcement, but Twitter has already blown up with mockery calling Ryan and Trump losers for failing to pass the bill.

Check out the hilarity below:

