‘Finalist for biggest loser’: Internet hilariously mocks Paul Ryan and Donald Trump for #Trumpcare FAIL

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

For the second time Thursday, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) canceled his press conference on the Republican health plan. It was announced shortly after that the vote on the bill in the House has also been postponed. The move came less than an hour after White House press secretary Sean Spicer assured the media that there would be a vote. Trump previously worked the caucus of tea party members to vote for the bill, but 10 members announced they wouldn’t be supporting it.

Trump further humiliated himself by promising a table of truck drivers that there would be a vote Thursday because his staff neglected to tell him the vote was canceled. The White House has yet to respond to the announcement, but Twitter has already blown up with mockery calling Ryan and Trump losers for failing to pass the bill.

Check out the hilarity below:

@realDonaldTrump Yeah, big day for healthcare. No vote. First your ban, then Russian collusion, and now your AHCA – how's it feel, Loser? — Gieneh Jones (@gieneh52) March 23, 2017

So #Trumpcare is officially crashing and burning in the House, which makes @SpeakerRyan & @realDonaldTrump FINALIST for biggest #LOSER. — BeTheChange (@BeChangeToday) March 23, 2017

Looks like #Trumpcare is pretty much dead in its current form. There is just so much winning going on, eh @realDonaldTrump? Loser! — Jennifer (@leftyjennyc) March 23, 2017

He looks tired of winning. https://t.co/Esff5yxNSG — Pablo Defendini (@pablod) March 23, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Your next book must be called "The Art of NOT Sealing the Deal", darling. No ghostwriter necessary!!! #Trumpcare #loser — lil a777 (@lil_a777) March 23, 2017

@POTUS @realDonaldTrump @PressSec "The Art of the Deal"??!! U aren't much of an "artist". More like "The Art of the Dud". Hmmm. "Loser"? — Steve Douglas (@Duramadera) March 23, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump: Not the closer. Not the deal maker. Just the LOSER! And the LIAR! https://t.co/vRtCSNFRgX — Beth Bacheldor (@betdor) March 23, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump by "big day" do you mean that you can't get the bill passed and screw ppl? What a loser! Sad! You should work harder! — Dan (@dankelly80) March 23, 2017

So the "expert" closer and "deal maker" named Trump couldn't' close his deal on health care. This is what winning really looks like. — Eric Lebowitz (@Eric_Lebowitz) March 23, 2017

@SarahBurris This is the same guy who didn't know healthcare was complicated — Not Lamont (@TheGaMerOreo) March 23, 2017