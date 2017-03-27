First daughter to attend women empowerment summit in Berlin
Ivanka Trump will visit Germany late next month to attend a women’s empowerment summit in Berlin, senior administrative officials told the Associated Press (AP) Saturday. The trip will mark Ivanka Trump’s first visit abroad following her father’s election as the president of the United States. German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the first daughter to the W20…
