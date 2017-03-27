Quantcast

First daughter to attend women empowerment summit in Berlin

fletcher

27 Mar 2017 at 09:10 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump will visit Germany late next month to attend a women’s empowerment summit in Berlin, senior administrative officials told the Associated Press (AP) Saturday. The trip will mark Ivanka Trump’s first visit abroad following her father’s election as the president of the United States. German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the first daughter to the W20…

