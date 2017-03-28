First GOP lawmaker calls for Devin Nunes to recuse himself from Trump-Russia probe
Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) on Tuesday became the first Republican to call for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Jones told the Hill Nunes should “absolutely” remove himself from the committee’s investigation.
