FLASHBACK: Steve King sought ‘Chinese masseuse’ at Moscow hotel where Trump allegedly hired sex workers

Congressman Steve King speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) reportedly sought a “Chinese masseuse” at the same Moscow hotel where President Donald Trump is alleged to have engaged in lurid acts with Russian sex workers.

An intelligence dossier published online a little more than a week before Trump was set to become president claimed Russia had recordings of his “personal obsessions and sexual perversion.” In particular, the unverified document alleged that Trump had hired multiple sex workers to perform “golden showers” in front of him at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow during a 2013 trip.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying he is a germaphobe and that the document is “fake news.”

According to a report published by BuzzFeed News in 2015, King stayed at the same hotel during a 2013 trip with Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) and five other members of Congress. King allegedly tried to arrange for a “Chinese masseuse” to be sent to his room while he was staying in Moscow.

“One official with connections in Chinese circles was even asked to make inquiries about how to procure one, but declined,” BuzzFeed reported. The website cited two anonymous U.S. officials as sources.

King’s office declined to comment on BuzzFeed’s allegations at the time the story was reported.

The congressman, a religious conservative, voiced his support for far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders on Sunday by tweeting: “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” Wilders is known for his anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views.

King defended his message on Monday. “You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies. You’ve got to keep your birth rate up, and that you need to teach your children your values,” he told CNN. “In doing so, you can grow your population, you can strengthen your culture, and you can strengthen your way of life.”