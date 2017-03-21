Florida GOP official calls for state attorney to be ‘hung from a tree’ for not seeking death penalty

Stan McCullars and Aramis Ayala (Compost / RawStory)

A Republican Florida county court official was placed on administrative leave Monday after making death threats against a state attorney who said she would not seek the death penalty in any murder case, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Stan McCullars, assistant finance director at the Seminole County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, was suspended after posting Facebook comments urging “the death penalty” for Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Last week, Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty for Markeith Loyd or any murder case. Lloyd is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant in January. Ayala’s move drew national headlines and prompted Florida Gov. Rick Scott to remove her from the Lloyd case. Ayala filed a motion on Monday to remain on the case.

McCullars also took issue with Ayala’s announcement, taking to Facebook to call for the state attorney’s lynching.

“Maybe SHE should get the death penalty,” McCullars wrote, adding, “she should be tarred and feathered if not hung from a tree.” McCullars later deleted his comments.

Grant Maloy, Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, said the posts “don’t reflect [his] beliefs or the beliefs of the comptroller’s office,” adding that McCullars has been placed on administrative leave—with pay—“while we investigate to determine the proper disciplinary action.”