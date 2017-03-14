Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox & Friends attacks T-shirts promoting ‘Journalism Matters’ for ‘cashing in on anti-Trump rhetoric’

David Edwards

14 Mar 2017 at 11:04 ET                   
Fox News host Heather Childers (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News accused newspapers of “cashing in on anti-President Trump rhetoric” for selling T-shirts that promote journalism.

During Tuesday morning’s Fox & Friends program, newsreader Heather Childers reported that The Washington Post is selling a shirt with the slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness”, The Los Angeles Times is offering a shirt that says “Journalism Matters” and The Chicago Tribune is marketing a shirt with the line “Speaking truth to power since 1847.”

“Media bias on full display,” Childers charged. “Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti-President Trump rhetoric.”

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
MormonLeaks mocks LDS church’s takedown demand: If God can see everything shouldn’t His followers?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+