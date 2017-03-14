Fox & Friends attacks T-shirts promoting ‘Journalism Matters’ for ‘cashing in on anti-Trump rhetoric’

Fox News host Heather Childers (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News accused newspapers of “cashing in on anti-President Trump rhetoric” for selling T-shirts that promote journalism.

During Tuesday morning’s Fox & Friends program, newsreader Heather Childers reported that The Washington Post is selling a shirt with the slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness”, The Los Angeles Times is offering a shirt that says “Journalism Matters” and The Chicago Tribune is marketing a shirt with the line “Speaking truth to power since 1847.”

“Media bias on full display,” Childers charged. “Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti-President Trump rhetoric.”

Watch the video below.