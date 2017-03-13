Fox host stunned as Paul Ryan calls CBO report ‘encouraging’: ‘What would you be discouraged by?’

Bret Baier and Paul Ryan (Fox News / Screengrab)

Fox News host Bret Baier was left stunned by House Speaker Paul Ryan’s continued pushing of the American Health Care Act—despite an abysmal score by the Congressional Budget Office.

During Baier’s “Special Report” on Monday, Ryan said the CBO report—which revealed 14 million Americans could lose insurance under the House plan—exceeded his expectations.

“Well, actually, I think, if you read this entire report, I’m pretty encouraged by it,” Ryan said. “And it actually exceeded my expectations.”

Baier was a tad flummoxed by Ryan’s assertion. “If you’re encouraged by this CBO report, what’s a CBO report you’re discouraged by?” Baier asked.

Ryan started laughing, telling Baier he’s spent “half [his] life” reading CBO reports, and insisting the release “validated” his thoughts about the AHCA. He added the Republicans’ plan will “stabilize the market” and remedy a “collapsing Obamacare system”—despite evidence to the contrary.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: