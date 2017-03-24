Fox News’ Bret Baier tallies the score on Trumpcare fail: ‘Today is a win for President Barack Obama’

Bret Baier (Fox News / Screengrab)

Discussing Donald Trump’s humiliating defeat at the hands of his own party on Friday, Fox News anchor Bret Baier told host Shep Smith that the winner of the day was clearly not the GOP or the president—but former President Barack Obama.

“Let me just say one thing, the biggest winner today: President Barack Obama, who came out this week and defended his legacy healthcare law,” Baier said. “It is now clear that Republicans cannot do, at least yet, what they planned on doing in the campaign, after campaign—from 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, ‘repeal and replace’ was the mantra.”

“Barack Obama has the win right now, and it has changed the entire way that we look at healthcare,” Baier continued. “It is now the Democrats’ version, the ideology, that government does have a role in providing healthcare in some shape or form.”

Baier argued the Republican’s plan to “drag [Obamacare] up by the root has not worked,” noting “they can’t get it through a Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican president.

“Today is a win for President Barack Obama,” Baier said.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: