‘Frickin’ little Nazi’: Christian activist wants Tomi Lahren ‘tried and executed’ for pro-choice views

David Edwards

21 Mar 2017 at 12:58 ET                   
Theodore Shoebat (YouTube)

Theodore Shoebat, a self-described “Christian militant” leader, called on conservative host Tomi Lahren to be “executed” after she expressed pro-choice sentiments.

During an appearance on ABC’s The View last week Lahren suggested that she supported abortion rights for women.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she explained.

The Daily Caller reported that Glenn Beck’s The Blaze suspended Lahren following her remarks.

In a video rant published on Friday, Shoebat responded to Lahren’s comments by calling for her to be put to death.

“This woman, Tomi Lahren, is a frickin’ little Nazi,” Shoebat insisted. “They’re all a bunch of sick-ass Nazi bastards. And this Tomi Lahren woman, let me tell you something, in an ideal society, saying this evil that she has said, it would be worthy of her being arrested, tried and executed.”

Watch the video below via Right Wing Watch.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
REVEALED: FBI wiretapped Trump Tower in 2013 to bust Russian mobsters headquartered inside
