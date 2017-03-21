‘Frickin’ little Nazi’: Christian activist wants Tomi Lahren ‘tried and executed’ for pro-choice views

Theodore Shoebat (YouTube)

Theodore Shoebat, a self-described “Christian militant” leader, called on conservative host Tomi Lahren to be “executed” after she expressed pro-choice sentiments.

During an appearance on ABC’s The View last week Lahren suggested that she supported abortion rights for women.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she explained.

The Daily Caller reported that Glenn Beck’s The Blaze suspended Lahren following her remarks.

In a video rant published on Friday, Shoebat responded to Lahren’s comments by calling for her to be put to death.

“This woman, Tomi Lahren, is a frickin’ little Nazi,” Shoebat insisted. “They’re all a bunch of sick-ass Nazi bastards. And this Tomi Lahren woman, let me tell you something, in an ideal society, saying this evil that she has said, it would be worthy of her being arrested, tried and executed.”

Watch the video below via Right Wing Watch.