GOP senator’s defense of Trump backfires when he tweets story alleging Russian agents in Trump Tower

Senator John Cornyn speaking at the 2012 CPAC in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump made a wildly unsubstantiated claim over the weekend that former President Barack Obama wiretapped phones at Trump Tower just weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas attempted to have Trump’s back on the matter on Monday tweeting an article with the headline, “Former Bush attorney general: Trump likely right about surveillance.” Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey spoke with ABC’s This Week on Sunday and agreed he believed there was likely surveillance at Trump Tower.

Former Bush attorney general: Trump likely right about surveillance https://t.co/DAwe6R5iNV — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 6, 2017

However, Mukasey added that if there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, it’s because there was suspicion of a Russian agent. “It means there was some basis to believe that somebody in Trump Tower may have been acting as an agent of the Russians for whatever purpose,” Mukasey said in the clip.

President Trump’s administration has been under fire over the last few weeks due to suspicious ties between Trump campaign officials and the Russian government ahead of the election.

You can watch the clip of Mukasey’s Sunday remarks below.