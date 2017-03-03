GOP strategist blasts Trump’s ‘inexplicable’ Russia ties: ‘So many people had meetings they forgot about’

Nicole Wallace (MSNBC)

Republican strategist Nicole Wallace went on NBC’s Today show on Friday to blast the Trump administration’s “inexplicable” record of conveniently forgetting about meetings that took place in 2016 between Trump campaign officials and members of the Russian government.

When asked by host Chuck Todd to offer the best possible spin for the Trump administration, Wallace said that there simply wasn’t any.

“It’s inexplicable now why so many people had so many meetings with so many Russians that they forgot about,” said Wallace, who once served as communications director for former President George W. Bush.

Wallace then said the Trump administration should try to get out in front of the story by announcing the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, similar to the one formed to investigate intelligence failures in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Todd, however, pressed her and asked her whether she could offer “one simple, great answer as to why all this would be happening” regarding the Trump campaign’s frequent contacts with Russian officials.

“There is none!” she insisted. “So many people having so many contacts and not remembering? It doesn’t make sense. They’re either the most forgetful team in political history or the most intimate with Russia.”

Watch the whole clip below.