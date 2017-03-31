Grassley refuses to stop fighting against Hillary Clinton — demands more info from State Department

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wants to know what former Sec. Hillary Clinton’s security clearance level is. As a former president, her husband Bill Clinton gets the security briefing, but she does not. Despite Republicans giving up on the Benghazi hearings and the email controversy having found absolutely no evidence of laws broken, Grassley is not giving up on Clinton.

According to The Hill, Grassley wants to know if Clinton or her staffers still have any kind of clearance access. Clinton has not been at the State Department for four years.

“Any other government workers who engaged in such serious offenses would, at a minimum, have their clearances suspended pending an investigation. The failure to do so has given the public the impression that Secretary Clinton and her associates received special treatment,” Grassley a letter to the chairs of the Judiciary Committee.

Grassley apparently asked President Barack Obama’s administration the same question but they declined to answer. He further wants to know if Sec. Rex Tillerson agrees that Clinton was “extremely careless” with classified documents in her email and if a “reasonable person” in her position should have known better.

“It is unclear what steps the State Department has taken to impose administrative sanctions,” Grassley wrote.

Speaking of unclear, it has never been released how much taxpayer money has been spent by Grassley investigating the Clintons and how much more he’s asking to continue his search.