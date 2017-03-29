‘Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony? I’m shocked’: Trump stuns women at empowerment event

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump joined a room full of women at a women’s empowerment event Wednesday in the final days of Women’s History Month. He talked about infrastructure and the Department of Transportation, heralded his cabinet full of women and rattled off some names of a few famous women.

“My cabinet is full of really incredible women leaders,” Trump told the room. It’s unclear what he meant by the word “full,” however. In fact, Trump’s cabinet is more white and more male than any cabinet since Ronald Reagan.

“Since the very beginning, women have driven, and I mean, each generation of Americans, towards a more free and more prosperous future,” Trump said. “These patriots are women like the legendary Abigail Adams, right? Who, during the founding, urged her husband to remember the rights of women. She was very much a pioneer in that way. We’ve been blessed with courageous heroes like Harriet Tubman who escaped slavery. And went on to deliver hundreds of others to freedom, first in the underground railroad and then as a spy for the union army. She was very, very courageous, believe me. Around we’ve had leaders like Susan B. Anthony. Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony? I’m shocked that you’ve heard of her — who dreamed of a much more fair and equal future and an America where women themselves as she said helped to make laws and elect the lawmakers, and that’s what’s happening more and more.”

You can see the full clip below: