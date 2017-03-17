‘He maliciously lies’: ‘Morning Joe’ panel shreds latest attempt to defend Trump’s wiretap conspiracy

Mika Brzezinski discusses President Trump's wiretapping allegations on 'Morning Joe' (Screen cap).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday kept trying to defend President Donald Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama ordered an illegal wiretap of Trump Tower, even though members of the president’s own party have said there’s no evidence of that happening.

Reacting to Spicer’s continued attempts to back up Trump’s evidence-free claims, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed that an “inside” source had told her Trump knows that he made a mistake by accusing his predecessor of committing a felony, but that he still doesn’t want to back down regardless.

Panelist Donny Deutsch, meanwhile, was furious that the Trump administration continued to spout obvious falsehoods about the wiretapping claims despite the fact that congressional leaders from the president’s own party say they have no basis in reality.

“Where is the rage?” he asked. “If a seventh-grader sent out on social media a text that said, ‘That other student cheated,’ [falsely] accused a peer of cheating, they would be expelled. Should we not hold our president to the same accountability as a seventh-grader? He not only lies, he maliciously lies… There needs to be rage about this!”

Brzezinski went on to say that “a good lawyer” could make a case that Trump’s tweet about Obama amounted to defamation.

Watch the whole segment below.