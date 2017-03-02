Quantcast

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi calls for Jeff Sessions’ ‘resignation or removal’

Reuters

02 Mar 2017 at 11:32 ET                   
Nancy Pelosi (CNN/Screengrab)

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions “lied under oath” and called for his resignation or removal from office.

Pelosi said in a Twitter post: “We are far past recusal. Jeff #Sessions lied under oath. Anything less than resignation or removal from office is unacceptable.”

The Washington Post reported earlier that Sessions did not disclose two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump took office.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

