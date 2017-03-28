Quantcast

House intel panel chief Nunes says he will not divulge his sources

Reuters

28 Mar 2017 at 17:05 ET                   
Rep. Devin Nunes (Photo: Screen capture)

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Tuesday he will not divulge – even to other members of his panel – who gave him intelligence reports that indicated President Donald Trump and his associates may have been ensnared in incidental intelligence collection.

Asked by a Fox News reporter whether he would inform the other committee members about who gave him the reports he viewed on the White House grounds last week, Nunes said: “We will never reveal those sources and methods.”

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

