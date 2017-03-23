Quantcast

House intelligence panel has yet to see new surveillance evidence: Democrat

Reuters

23 Mar 2017 at 12:58 ET                   
Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Members of the House intelligence committee have not yet seen the material on the incidental surveillance of Donald Trump’s transition team the panel’s chairman discussed publicly, a Democrat on the committee said on Thursday.

“Before we go forward, we really need to see what evidence did the chairman take over to the president, how did he get that evidence and why exactly did he go around our committee,” Representative Eric Swalwell told MSNBC. “We haven’t seen that yet. We have been told that that is coming soon.”

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)

