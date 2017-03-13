‘I will break your neck’: Alex Jones challenges ‘scumbag’ Alec Baldwin to a bare-knuckles fight

Alex Jones and Alec Baldwin (RawStory / Composite)

Conspiracy theorist and Donald Trump booster Alex Jones on Monday challenged SNL’s Alec Baldwin to a “bare knuckle” ring match for charity, calling the president’s impersonator a “frickin’ bully,” coward” and “scumbag” and promising to “smash [his] nose into a bloody pulp.”

Jones made the comments on the March 13 episode of “The Alex Jones Show,” railing into the Trump impersonator as “anti-human scum” for “defaming” himself and the president.”

“Alec Baldwin thinks he is a tough guy,” Jones said, according to Media Matters for America. “I challenge him a million dollars to the charity he wants to get in the ring with me, bare knuckle. I will, I’ll do it right now. I’ll get in the ring with you and I will break your jaw, I will knock your teeth out, I will break your nose, and I will break your neck.”

Jones was responding to a weekend SNL clip featuring the president taking on an alien invasion. In it, Baldwin-as-Trump refers to an Alex Jones conspiracy theory that aliens have been on Earth for hundreds of years. “It’s a fact. They’re shape-shifters,” Baldwin-asTrump said. ”They look like regular people, but they’re aliens.”

“Look, there’s one right there,” SNL’s president added, pointing out black soldiers in the audience.

This sketch apparently did not sit well with Jones.

“You want to sit there and defame me and the president?” Jones continued. “Get in the ring with me, I will break your jaw in seconds. I will smash your nose into a bloody pulp, and I will whack your teeth out.”

“You frickin’ bully, you coward,” he added.I” hate you, my listeners hate you and remember that, scumbag, forever. Heh heh heh heh. We’re going to defeat this anti-human scum, we’re going to wreck their world.”

Later in his show, Jones insisted he “was just joking” when he promised to fight Baldwin, adding, “I meant that metaphorically.” He then taunted the media, telling his radio audience, “Oh, I know you feel sorry for yourself when I make a statement like that, you’ll probably be in the news, ‘Alex Jones threatens Alec Baldwin.’”

“I watched that five minute clip it took me 30 minutes to start and stop it ….” Jones said. “And I’m sitting there watching this crap meant to create the destruction of our society. And I’m not mad at Baldwin, and his cowardly writers because they are even attacking me.”

“I’m sick of the world they are making for our kids.” Jones—whose website InfoWars consistently peddles the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a false flag operation conducted by then-President Obama—told his radio listeners. “The guy [Baldwin] is a selfish pig, but he’s nothing compared to the guy I’m going to cover in the next segment, and that’s [Dawn of the Dead actor] Jake Weber.”

“Just because you dehumanize me, and want to go on the news and lie about me, or create some fictional character who you say is Alex Jones. You just can’t get away with that bro,” Jones said., … I just am tired of these people, man. I’m tired of you writing checks you can’t cash, bro. I hope one of you actually takes me up on this.”

Watch the video below, via MMFA: