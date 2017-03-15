‘How does that make any sense?’: CNN Town Hall attendee schools Tom Price on defunding Planned Parenthood

Katie Needle, Tom Price at CNN Town Hall (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price joined a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night to discuss the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, during which he was questioned about Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthood provides an array of health services for women, and the majority of their patients are on Medicaid. I am a Medicaid enrollee and I am a Planned Parenthood patient, and I would be absolutely devastated if Planned Parenthood were defunded,” New York resident Katie Needle told Price.

“We’ve already seen in Texas that cutting access to Planned Parenthood means women have less access to health care. More women’s health centers didn’t just magically appear because Planned Parenthood was defunded,” Needle explained. “That just doesn’t happen.”

Needle proceeded to call him out for his argument that “one of the biggest problems under Obamacare was that only one third of doctors were accepting Medicaid.” Needle then asked how it made sense to cut a provider that helps over one million Medicaid patients every year. “If that’s your big problem with Obamacare, then how does that make any sense?”

“My actual question is: How do you expect the millions of low-income women nationwide who depend on Planned Parenthood for these vital human services — basic needs — to access these things if Planned Parenthood is defunded?” Needle asked.

Price started to respond with the argument that many Americans don’t want their tax dollars to be used for abortion services. Only three percent of Planned Parenthood services are abortion services and the procedure is legal under the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Watch the full clip below.