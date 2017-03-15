Humpback whales are organizing in huge numbers, and no one knows why
It flies in the face of typical humpback behavior Jean Tresfon/PLOSone The humpback’s scientific name, Megaptera novaeangliae, literally means “big-winged New Englander.” They can use their “big wings” to maneuver backwards, though they have no beeping sound to warn other animals that they’re putting it in reverse. The world is ending and only the whales know.…
