‘I think he’s going to get himself out’: Feinstein hints that Trump may resign at Q&A session

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, speaks with protesters outside a Friday fundraiser (Screen capture)

Senate Judiciary Committee co-chair Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) held an impromptu question-and-answer session on Friday with protesters who gathered outside a fundraiser she held in Los Angeles.

According to Mediaite.com, when a protester asked Feinstein how to get Trump out of office, Feinstein replied, “I think he’s going to get himself out” — hinting that Trump might resign in the months ahead.

Los Angeles Times reporter Javier Panzar tweeted reports from the scene.

“You looked white as a ghost after that meeting yesterday,” one person said to Feinstein — referring to Feinstein and Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA)’s briefings with FBI Dir. James Comey on Wednesday. Comey declined to comply with a Senate Intelligence Committee request that he go on the record by Wednesday confirming or denying whether the FBI is currently investigating Pres. Donald Trump’s campaign and its connections to the Russian government.

“There are so many things [Trump] is doing that are unconstitutional,” a protester said. “How are we going to get him out?”

“We have a lot of people looking at this,” Feinstein said. “I think he’s going to get himself out… I think that sending his sons to another country to make a financial deal for his company and then have that covered with government expenses. I believe that should not be allowed.”

“We’re working on a bill that would do that now,” she said. “We’re working on a couple of bills that would deal with conflicts of interest.”

