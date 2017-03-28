Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I was roadkill’: April Ryan condemns Sean Spicer’s disrespectful abuse of her for bringing up Russia

David Edwards

28 Mar 2017 at 15:43 ET                   
Katy Tur speaks to April Ryan (MSNBC/screen grab)

American Urban Radio Correspondent April Ryan said she felt like “roadkill” on Tuesday after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer berated her for asking how the Trump administration planned to move past the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Spicer blamed Ryan and the media for refusing to let the story die.

“I’ve said it from the day that I got here until whenever that there is no connection,” Spicer complained. “If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.”

He went on to say that Ryan was “hell bent” on pushing her own agenda, and demanded that she “stop shaking” her head.

“I don’t have an agenda,” Ryan told MSNBC following the press conference. “We’ve never seen anything like this before and my question was simple, how do you change the perception problem?”

“And it went off into this Russian dressing, no shaking my head or whatever,” she recalled. “You cannot ignore, as a reporter, there are issues on Capitol Hill. You have investigations going. You have the head of the intel committee coming here to the White House briefing people, the president himself.”

“I understand what Sean is doing… trying to make this administration look better than what it does right now. And unfortunately, I was roadkill today.”

Wacth the video below from MSNBC, broadcast March 28, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
‘His word-salad today involves ACTUAL salad’: The internet loses it over Spicer’s Russia outburst
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+