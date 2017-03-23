‘I’m president, you’re not’: Here are the 5 craziest quotes from Trump’s bonkers Time interview

President Donald Trump looks up while hosting a House and Senate leadership lunch at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 1, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

President Donald Trump sat down with Time Magazine for an interview this week in which he doubled down on multiple falsehoods that he has said over the course of the past two years.

During the interview, Trump repeatedly refused to admit that he had ever said anything that was incorrect, and at times he justified spouting falsehoods by simply claiming that he was quoting “very respected” sources in the media.

Below, here are the five most insane quotes from the Trump Time Magazine interview.

-Trump blows off FBI Director James Comey saying there’s no evidence to back up the president’s Obama wiretapping conspiracy. When confronted by Time about Comey’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee this week, Trump brushed it off and said that he trusts assorted “articles” that he’s read more than his own FBI director.

“I have articles saying it happened,” the president said.

-Trump says he can’t be losing credibility because thousands of people showed up to one of his rallies this week. When Time read Trump some quotes this week from a scathing editorial by the Wall Street Journal that questioned his credibility, Trump said that his credibility was fine because his fans went to one of his rallies in Kentucky this week.

“The country believes me,” he said. “Hey. I went to Kentucky two nights ago, we had 25,000 people in a massive basketball arena. There wasn’t a seat, they had to send away people.”

-Trump stands by bringing up the conspiracy theory that linked Ted Cruz’s father with Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. When Time brought up Trump’s past embrace of a conspiracy theory linking Cruz’s father and Oswald, Trump said he was just quoting a reputable news source about the matter — a.k.a., the National Enquirer.

“That was in a newspaper,” he said. “No, no, I like Ted Cruz, he’s a friend of mine. But that was in the newspaper. I wasn’t, I didn’t say that. I was referring to a newspaper. A Ted Cruz article referred to a newspaper story with, had a picture of Ted Cruz, his father, and Lee Harvey Oswald, having breakfast.”

-Trump insists he’s going to form a committee to uncover the 3 million “illegal” voters who costs him the popular vote victory against Hillary Clinton. When asked about his completely unsubstantiated claim that Hillary Clinton benefited from millions of “illegal” voters, Trump insisted that he’d be proven right by a committee he was going to form to help prove him right.

“If you take a look at the votes, when I say that, I mean mostly they register wrong, in other words, for the votes, they register incorrectly, and/or illegally,” Trump said. “And they then vote. You have tremendous numbers of people. In fact I’m forming a committee on it… We’ll see after the committee. I have people say it was more than that. We will see after we have. But there will be, we are forming a committee. And we are going to do a study on it, a very serious problem.”

-Trump says he must be doing a good job because he is the president. Trump concluded the interview by telling the reporter that “Hey look, in the mean time, I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not.”