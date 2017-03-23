Quantcast

Israeli man arrested over bomb threats against Jewish community centers in US

Eric W. Dolan

23 Mar 2017 at 08:50 ET                   
Police officer arresting a hooded man (Shutterstock).

The FBI has confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old Israeli-American man for bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers, according to NBC News.

The dual citizen from Ashkelon is suspected of threats to Jewish communities ranging in the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand over the past six months, according to The Jerusalem Post. He was arrested in Israel on Thursday.

Israel Police Spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld told the Post that “he was the main suspect behind the numerous amount of threats which were made to different Jewish communities and organizations around the world.”

Rosenfeld added that, “as part of the ongoing investing, we are trying to see if and how he was connected to the different Jewish communities in the US. That directs the investigation as to the American connection. We are looking to see if there was an incident which triggered him to carry out threatening those communities.”

Rosenfeld said the suspect’s motives are unclear.

The suspect used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls, the Associated Press reported.

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost.
