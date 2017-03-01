Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘It’s not partisan to want facts and truth’: Jake Tapper tells Trevor Noah why ‘CNN is kicking ass’

Elizabeth Preza

01 Mar 2017 at 23:51 ET                   
Jake Tapper and Trevor Noah (Screengrab / Comedy Central)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday visited the Daily Show with Trevor Noah to discuss fake news, Donald Trump and why “CNN is kicking ass.”

Noting Trump’s sluggish disavowal of racism and anti-Semitism, Tapper explained the problem was that the president refused for a year-and-a-half to issue a strong rebuke of the white nationalists who propped up his campaign.

“It’s really the easiest question in politics,” Tapper said.

The Lead host argued that CNN’s coverage of the president isn’t liberal “fake news.”

“I‘it’s not partisan to want facts and the truth,” Tapper said. “It’s not partisan to expect decency.”

Referring to the administration’s refusal to send officials to his network, Tapper insisted they “don’t need access” to do a good job.

“CNN is kicking ass!” Tapper said.

Watch the full interview below, via Comedy Central:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Top Democrats call for Sessions’ resignation after bombshell report he lied about Russian contacts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+