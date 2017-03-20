Ivanka Trump will receive security clearance, government communications devices

Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter and wife of Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner, is in the process of obtaining a security clearance, Politico reports.

According to Trump attorney Jamie Gorelick, Ivanka Trump will serve as her father’s “eyes and ears,” while advising the president on a range of issues. She recently obtained an office on second floor of the West Wing, and will receive government communications devices this week.

The news comes after a Trump transition team member last November said neither Ivanka Trump nor Kushner were eyeing security clearances in preparation for serving with the Trump administration. Kushner was named senior adviser to Trump on Jan. 9, 2017, and was given security clearance through that role.

Gorelick said the first daughter will take whatever steps necessary to avoid conflicts of interest between her role in the Trump administration and her global Ivanka Trump brand.

“Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not,” Gorelick said.

In a statement, Ivanka Trump promised to “voluntarily” submit to government ethics rules.

“I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” Ivanka Trump said. “While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees.”