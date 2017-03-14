Quantcast

James Comey to confirm Wednesday if FBI is investigating Trump campaign’s ties to Russia: CNN

Elizabeth Preza

14 Mar 2017 at 21:54 ET                   
FBI director James Comey (Brookings Institution/Flickr)

FBI Director James Comey told Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday that he will confirm tomorrow whether the FBI is probing a connection between President Donald Trump and Russian officials, CNN’s Manu Raju reports.

Speaking with Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, Raju reported that Whitehouse and Graham were told in a private meeting that Comey will tell them “whether or not there actually is an investigation, ongoing, into the Donald Trump campaign and those contacts that allegedly occurred during the presidential election,” something the FBI director previously declined to do.

The FBI has yet to confirm whether there is an inquiry into the Trump campaign over possible ties to Russia.

Watch the video below, via Anderson Cooper (@AC360):

