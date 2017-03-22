Joe Scarborough lectures GOP: ‘Remove Devin Nunes as Intel Chair’ if you want what’s best for the country

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday suggested if the Republican Party “wants to of what is best for this county,” it will remove Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“If the Republican Party wants to do what is best for this country and its national security, they will remove Devin Nunes as Intel Chairman,” the “Morning Joe” host wrote.

Scarborough made the remarks after Nunes told President Donald Trump that the U.S. intelligence community may have incidentally collected information on members of the Trump transition team prior to his inauguration. The House Intel Committee chairman told the president and the media prior to consulting members of the Intelligence Committee.

Asked about Nunes’ revelation, Trump told the press Wednesday he felt “somewhat” vindicated by the news, despite no indication that it supports the president’s claim he was “wiretapped” by the prior administration.