John Oliver nails it: ‘Consistently monstrous’ Trump is cutting non-military programs as a ‘f*ck you’

President Donald Trump’s budget was crafted from his speeches, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told “CBS This Morning.” But when John Oliver played back some of Trump’s speeches he had no idea how Mulvaney came up with with the plan.

“The list of cuts scroll by like the ending credits to America,” Oliver noted on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Where Trump won’t be cutting, however, is with the military and nuclear capabilities. During the 2016 campaign, Trump said nuclear strength was one of his highest priorities.

“Putin has built up their military again and again, and again,” Trump said last year. “Their military is much stronger. He’s doing nuclear. We’re not doing anything. Our nuclear is old and tired and his nuclear is tippy-top, from what I hear.”

Somehow Mulvaney took that speech and managed to put a dollar amount on it for the budget. “Let’s trickle-dickle some money-bunnies into our boom-boom budget,” Oliver joked. “We’re aiming for tippy-top people because remember we’re talking about the most lethal weapons in the history of mankind. So, if we can, tippy-tippy-top.”

When it comes to the State Department, Sec. Rex Tillerson explained that Trump’s cuts will be fine in the end because “there will be fewer conflicts that the U.S. will be directly engaged in.”

Oliver stopped Tillerson’s speech, asking how he could honestly think there would be fewer conflicts under Trump.

“He just needs one person to tell him World War I was called ‘The Great War’ and he’s going to want to have a better one out of sheer pettiness!” Oliver said, seemingly frustrated.

In other interviews, Mulvaney made the argument that defense spending can’t be cut because it keeps single mothers safe. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, however, does not. Oliver called BS, because “Bob the Builder” helps moms all over the country get a nap at some point throughout the day.

“If your real concern is for the hard-earned dollars of single mothers,” Oliver began. “Let’s break that down, shall we?”

Oliver talked about “Wings for Kids,” an after-school program Trump plans to cut that cares while single mothers are at work. One mother had a look of panic cross her face and said that she had no idea how her family will make it without the program.

Next thing Trump will want to cut will be hardhats for kids and kittens and warm cookies for grandma.

Another cut Oliver mentioned was the funding the government gives to keep airports in areas of the country that are not major cities. Many of Trump’s own voters will be forced to drive even further for work trips or vacations. So many of Trump’s voters hate liberals for making fun of them for being flyover states, but according to Oliver, “This budget will literally turn them into flyover country because there won’t be an airport there anymore.”

