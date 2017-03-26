Joy Reid goes off on Ryan’s Ayn Rand ideology: He is ‘fine’ taking eyeglasses from children to pass a bill

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid (screen grab)

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid reminded her viewers that House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) proposed cuts to Medicaid services for children were something that he truly believes in and not just a concession to far-right Republicans.

During a Sunday morning segment on MSNBC’s AM Joy, Scot Ross of One Wisconsin Now argued that recent failed health care reform negotiations showed that Ryan “can be rolled” by conservatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Look at what he was willing to compromise in this deal,” Ross said. “Taking away eyeglasses from children was one of the things he was willing to do in order to try and get this passed.”

Reid, however, pointed out that Ryan cherished the chance to cut Medicaid.

“I disagree with you that he was rolled on that,” the MSNBC host told Ross. “Because Paul Ryan’s ideology, this sort of Ayn Rand ideology, suggests to me that that’s something he was fine with doing to get his tax cut.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC, broadcast March 26, 2017.