Joy Reid on Ivanka’s move to the White House: ‘The Trump family behave like third world Kleptocrats’

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid called out President Donald Trump for allowing his daughter, Ivanka, to take over an office in the White House.

Politico reported on Monday that Ivanka was moving into an office on the second floor of the West Wing after promising she would have no official role in her father’s administration. She was said to be in the process of receiving security clearance and a government-issued communication device.

In everything but name, Trump is settling in as what appears to be a full-time staffer in her father’s administration, with a broad and growing portfolio — except she is not being sworn in, will hold no official position and is not pocketing a salary, her attorney said.

In a tweet on Monday, Reid lashed out at the “brazenness” of the Trump family.

The Trump family behave like classic third world Kleptocrats. And they do so with a brazenness and openness few thought possible in the U.S. https://t.co/h4cTOCQWuK — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2017