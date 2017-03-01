Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Juicing isn’t actually good for you and your diet is probably dumb

Popular Science

01 Mar 2017 at 07:09 ET                   
Woman grossed out by juice (Shutterstock)

And you should probably cut back on coconut oil Pexels Sorry. Full disclosure: I don’t really get juicing. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve slurped down some delicious veggie and ginger concoctions and done my fair share of shots of lemon and turmeric. But spending 10 bucks on—or trying to replace breakfast with—a beverage that essentially amounts…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN fact checks Trump on Yemen: We want to believe Ryan Owens didn’t die in vain — facts dispute it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+