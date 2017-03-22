Kayleigh McEnany smacked down after claiming other CNN panelists are hypocrites about surveillance laws

CNN Panel

A CNN Panel on Wednesday smacked down Kayleigh McEnany as she tried to claim her fellow panelists don’t care about the Fourth Amendment.

The panel was discussing House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) decision to go directly to the White House and make a public statement with new information indicating Donald Trump’s associates may have been “incidentally” surveilled.

Kirsten Powers suggested Nunes’ behavior was “a little shady” considering the chairman shared the information with Trump prior to informing the House Intelligence Committee or ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), arguing he would have “had more credibility had he done that.”

“This really calls into serious question the objectivity and the independence of this Congressional investigation,” Daily Beast reporter Matt Lewis said, noting Nunes “unilaterally” decided to approach Trump first with the new information.

“It creates the appearance of impropriety,” Lewis added.

McEnany chimed in, arguing Lewis and Powers were “missing the forrest for the trees,” because “U.S. citizens were spied on”—a point immediately refuted by the panel.

“Maybe you guys don’t think that Fourth Amendment rights apply to people who have a ‘R’ behind their name, but they certainly do,” McEnany said, calling the left “hypocritical” for not caring about the government “spying” on Americans.

Christine Quinn immediately smacked down her CNN colleague, pointing out that she had the facts totally wrong.

After a heated back and forth, McEnany tried to corner her fellow panel members.

“Maybe this panel does not know about the Fourth Amendment rights in this county,” she began.

“You’re not outraged over the fact that [Nunes] went to the White House … and you also keep saying that Americans were being spied on and that’s not what happened,” Powers said.

“They were unmasked,” McEnany retorted.

“That’s not spying!” Powers shot back.

“We have laws in this country,” McEnany started again, before Powers cut her off.

“Kayleigh, seriously you really need to stop with telling us that we don’t care about the laws,” Powers said.

Watch the video below, via CNN: