Keith Olbermann: Trump wants to ‘overthrow’ US government and ‘replace it with him’

Keith Olbermann (Twitter)

In his latest Resistance segment, Keith Olbermann reminded viewers of President Donald Trump’s words to the Republican National Convention when he became the official presidential candidate of the Republican Party. “I alone can fix it,” Trump said.

Olbermann called the phrase the “five Trump words that officially proclaimed his bid to overthrow the traditional government of the United States of America and replace it with him.”

He called Trump’s first 60 days a succession of losses and humiliations that would have left most other people in the president’s shoes “fleeing for the Cayman Islands.” Instead, Olbermann wondered if everything Trump has been up to in his first months in office are “part of the plan.”

Olbermann then compared Trump’s “I alone can fix it” moment to leaders of foreign countries to include Former Iraq President Saddam Hussein and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He then pointed to White House chief strategist Steve Bannon who once told The Daily Beast he wants to “bring everything crashing down and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

“Thus, ‘I alone can fix it’ would actually just be shorthand for a longer quote, ‘I alone can fix it after so many of you never notice that I alone broke it,'” said Olbermann.

