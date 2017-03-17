Kellyanne Conway’s husband will be nominated to key DOJ post: report

Brad Reed 17 Mar 2017 at 13:36 ET

It looks as though Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband might land a plum job in the Trump administration after all.

The Wall Street Journal reports George Conway will be nominated to lead the civil division of the Department of Justice, which would put him in charge of defending the Trump administration’s proposed travel ban in court.

Conway currently works as a partner at the law firm Watchtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and he was previously rumored to have been a prime candidate for the position of solicitor general within the administration.

As the Journal notes, Conway’s biography says that he has “worked on major securities law cases and deal litigation.”