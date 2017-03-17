Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, U.S. News
Kellyanne Conway’s husband will be nominated to key DOJ post: report
17 Mar 2017 at 13:36 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

It looks as though Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband might land a plum job in the Trump administration after all.

The Wall Street Journal reports George Conway will be nominated to lead the civil division of the Department of Justice, which would put him in charge of defending the Trump administration’s proposed travel ban in court.

Conway currently works as a partner at the law firm Watchtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and he was previously rumored to have been a prime candidate for the position of solicitor general within the administration.

As the Journal notes, Conway’s biography says that he has “worked on major securities law cases and deal litigation.”

Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway’s husband will be nominated to key DOJ post: report
Newest Stories
Read more stories