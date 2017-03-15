Key parts of Trump’s ‘Travel Ban 2.0’ blocked by Hawaii federal judge

Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

A Federal judge in Hawaii has blocked a key part of Donald Trump’s revised immigration ban, Politico reports.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order against the president’s travel ban, effectively halting the order, which was set to go into effect at midnight tonight. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett reports the judge ruled Trump’s ban likely violated First Amendment protections.

Just in: Hawaii federal judge rules against Trump's new travel ban, saying it's a likely violation of First Amendment protections — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) March 15, 2017

Read the judge’s ruling below, via Politico’s John Gernstein: