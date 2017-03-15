Quantcast

Key parts of Trump’s ‘Travel Ban 2.0’ blocked by Hawaii federal judge

Elizabeth Preza

15 Mar 2017 at 18:52 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

A Federal judge in Hawaii has blocked a key part of Donald Trump’s revised immigration ban, Politico reports.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order against the president’s travel ban, effectively halting the order, which was set to go into effect at midnight tonight. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett reports the judge ruled Trump’s ban likely violated First Amendment protections.

Read the judge’s ruling below, via Politico’s John Gernstein:

