Law prof. Lawrence Tribe: Falsely accusing Obama of wiretapping ‘qualifies as an impeachable offense’

David Edwards

07 Mar 2017 at 10:31 ET                   
Lawrence Tribe (Harvard University)

Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe pointed out on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could face impeachment if he lied when he claimed President Barack Obama had personally ordered surveillance of his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe broadcast on Tuesday, George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley opined that Trump could not be impeach for making false claims about the former president because the comments were made on Twitter.

“There’s no penalty to the president for bad tweets,” Turley said. “[Twitter] postdated the [U.S. Constitution’s] impeachment clause. So, there’s no impeachment for bad tweets.”

Tribe quickly disagreed with Turley on Twitter.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
