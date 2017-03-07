Law prof. Lawrence Tribe: Falsely accusing Obama of wiretapping ‘qualifies as an impeachable offense’

Lawrence Tribe (Harvard University)

Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe pointed out on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could face impeachment if he lied when he claimed President Barack Obama had personally ordered surveillance of his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe broadcast on Tuesday, George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley opined that Trump could not be impeach for making false claims about the former president because the comments were made on Twitter.

“There’s no penalty to the president for bad tweets,” Turley said. “[Twitter] postdated the [U.S. Constitution’s] impeachment clause. So, there’s no impeachment for bad tweets.”

Tribe quickly disagreed with Turley on Twitter.

1/On @JoeNBC @JonathanTurley says Trump's false claim that 44 wiretapped him cdn't be impeachable because #Twitter didn't exist when the — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 7, 2017

2/Impeachment Cl. was written in 1787. What's he mocking? Stupid versions of originalism? The gravity of T's abuse of power? POTUS himself? — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 7, 2017