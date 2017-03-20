Quantcast

‘Life comes at you fast’: Conway mocked for 2016 tweet claiming FBI doesn’t investigate ‘honest people’

Elizabeth Preza

20 Mar 2017 at 17:20 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

An old tweet from Kellyanne Conway resurfaced Monday after FBI Director James Comey testified that the FBI is conducting an investigation into whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government.

Conway posted the tweet last October, in reference to the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State. “Most honest people I know are not under FBI investigation, let alone two,” Conway tweeted late last year.

Monday, FBI Director Comey confirmed the FBI “is investigating the Russian government’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.”

“That includes any links between the Trump campaign.”

This news set off a firestorm on social media, as users took to Twitter to mock Conway for her “hypocritical” tweet:

