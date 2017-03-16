Quantcast

‘Makes absolutely no sense’: Canadian nurses banned from their Detroit jobs under new Trump rules

David Edwards

16 Mar 2017 at 14:21 ET                   
Nurse and Patient ICU (Shutterstock)

New immigration policies put in place by President Donald Trump have already had consequences for some Canadian nurses with jobs in the United States.

According to CBC News, Canadian nurses returning to their jobs last week were shocked when they were turned away by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

There have been reports that nurses with jobs at Henry Ford in Detroit were unable to renew their visas, and one of the hospital’s new hires was denied entry into the country.

Advanced practice nurses — such as anesthetists — with non-immigrant NAFTA professional (TN) visas are impacted by the new rules. CBC reported that “30,000 to 40,000 Canadians work in the U.S with TN visas.”

“We really question the motives,” immigration lawyer Marc Topoleski told CBC. “All of the immigration executive orders and all the things being rolled out have been focused on national security first, and this is clearly not an issue of national security whatsoever.”

“These specialty nurses are hard to find. There’s more positions than there are people available,” he added. “They’re coming here to help our patients. I just don’t understand what the policy goal is by doing something like this, it just makes absolutely no sense.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
