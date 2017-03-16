‘Makes absolutely no sense’: Canadian nurses banned from their Detroit jobs under new Trump rules

Nurse and Patient ICU (Shutterstock)

New immigration policies put in place by President Donald Trump have already had consequences for some Canadian nurses with jobs in the United States.

According to CBC News, Canadian nurses returning to their jobs last week were shocked when they were turned away by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

There have been reports that nurses with jobs at Henry Ford in Detroit were unable to renew their visas, and one of the hospital’s new hires was denied entry into the country.

Advanced practice nurses — such as anesthetists — with non-immigrant NAFTA professional (TN) visas are impacted by the new rules. CBC reported that “30,000 to 40,000 Canadians work in the U.S with TN visas.”

“We really question the motives,” immigration lawyer Marc Topoleski told CBC. “All of the immigration executive orders and all the things being rolled out have been focused on national security first, and this is clearly not an issue of national security whatsoever.”

“These specialty nurses are hard to find. There’s more positions than there are people available,” he added. “They’re coming here to help our patients. I just don’t understand what the policy goal is by doing something like this, it just makes absolutely no sense.”