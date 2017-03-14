‘Manson-level racist delusion’: Internet horrified by Steve King’s latest prediction of race war

Rep. Steve King of Iowa (YouTube)

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is taking heavy criticism for making yet another racist statement.

CNN reported on Tuesday that King this week made an appearance on a talk radio show in which he predicted that blacks and Latinos would get into a race war before either group grew large enough to threaten whites’ status as the majority demographic in the United States.

King’s remark came in response to Univision anchor Jorge Ramos’s prediction that whites would soon be a minority in the United States, as growing black and Latino populations transformed the country into a “majority minority” nation.

“He’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America,” King told Iowa radio host Jan Mickelson on 1040 WHO. “I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.”

King’s latest outburst drew quick condemnation on Twitter, where his outlook on racial violence drew comparisons to Charles Manson, the serial killer who believed that whites would one day return to their rightful place as rulers of the world after a brutal racial war that he dubbed the “Helter Skelter.”

@jbouie this is Manson-level racist delusion, the suit-wearing version of "whites dig a hole in the desert, hide, then emerge to rule." — Robin Kimball (@RobinKimball) March 14, 2017

@CNN sounds like something CharlesManson would say — Oswald Rojas (@mrpresident650) March 14, 2017

@CNN king is channeling his inner Charles Manson. — stephanierandle (@stephanierandl1) March 14, 2017

More top reactions to King’s comments follow below.

@CNN why do you continue to give this racist airtime to spout his hateful views?! — JMillspaw (@jmillspaw2010) March 14, 2017

@CNN mexican here, i got Afro-American friends and no steve some of us fight the likes of your kind. pic.twitter.com/mw25vuAupL — G.O.A.T.⬅NOT REALLY (@hardhouz13) March 14, 2017

@CNN this is who they meant when referring to "deplorables" — Marquis (@MarquisHorace) March 14, 2017

@CNN Build the Wall and put all the bigots behind it. — Lesley Gaither (@LesleyCGaither) March 14, 2017

@CNN @SteveKingIA is wasted humanity. He needs to crawl back under his rock and evolve for a while before he can come out to the light. — Just Me (@LMPadge2) March 14, 2017