Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Manson-level racist delusion’: Internet horrified by Steve King’s latest prediction of race war

Brad Reed

14 Mar 2017 at 13:30 ET                   
Rep. Steve King of Iowa (YouTube)

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is taking heavy criticism for making yet another racist statement.

CNN reported on Tuesday that King this week made an appearance on a talk radio show in which he predicted that blacks and Latinos would get into a race war before either group grew large enough to threaten whites’ status as the majority demographic in the United States.

King’s remark came in response to Univision anchor Jorge Ramos’s prediction that whites would soon be a minority in the United States, as growing black and Latino populations transformed the country into a “majority minority” nation.

“He’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America,” King told Iowa radio host Jan Mickelson on 1040 WHO. “I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.”

King’s latest outburst drew quick condemnation on Twitter, where his outlook on racial violence drew comparisons to Charles Manson, the serial killer who believed that whites would one day return to their rightful place as rulers of the world after a brutal racial war that he dubbed the “Helter Skelter.”

More top reactions to King’s comments follow below.

 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s why a court found Kellyanne Conway too unreliable to testify in Whole Foods lawsuit
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+