Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Melania Trump’s being asked to leave the Big Apple

Reuters

28 Mar 2017 at 13:16 ET                   
Image: Melania Trump in June, 2016 (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Nearly 50,000 people had signed a Change.org petition by Tuesday morning demanding First Lady Melania Trump move in with President Donald Trump in their new White House presidential pad in an effort to reduce the costly taxpayer expense of protecting the first family as they live in separate states. New York City has been footing a…

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump lawyer claims the Constitution prevents ex-‘Apprentice’ contestant from suing the president
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+