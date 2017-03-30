Quantcast

Mike Flynn just notified congress that he’s willing to testify in exchange for immunity: WSJ

Sarah K. Burris

30 Mar 2017 at 18:44 ET                   
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn addresses the Republican National Convention (Screen cap).

Retired Gen. Mike Flynn is looking to make a deal for immunity.

According to a Thursday Wall Street Journal report, Flynn told the FBI and congressional officials he is “willing to be interviewed in exchange for a grant of immunity from prosecution.”

Flynn, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin worked for Trump’s campaign and was quickly appointed to National Security Advisor, with top secret access to classified intelligence documents.

WSJ said, however, that Flynn hasn’t been able to find anyone to agree to the deal.

