Morning Joe tears Trump a new one: How are you going to remake government if you don’t know how it works?

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (screen grab)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed out on Monday that President Donald Trump plan to “tear down” the federal bureaucracies was doomed because the White House doesn’t understand the basics about how government works.

Scarborough argued that Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) were “pathetic” for giving up on health care reform after just 17 days.

“How do you change one-fifth of the economy in 17 days?” the MSNBC host asked. “This is the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.”

“You know, we’ve all been very concerned about the White House, concerned about [Chief Strategist] Steve Bannon, saying he’s a Leninist, he’s going to tear down the government, the challenges to the courts, questioning the courts, calling the press the enemy of the people.”

He continued: “I think we should, 60 or so days in, just stop and go, ‘Wait, wait, hold on a second. Let’s see how Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Madison’s government is doing?'”

Scarborough then noted that Trump had repeatedly failed to accomplish his major goals.

“The president’s first executive order, which cause protests across the globe, the court shut it down,” he recalled. “The president’s first health care package, the first significant package, Congress shut it down.”

“Every step he takes, every move he makes, every tweet he breaks, the press is there every second, hounding him. The First Amendment is alive and well… Right now, the system is working.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC, broadcast March 27, 2017.