Neo-Nazi fears stabbing of black man may lead to ‘unfair’ discrimination against white supremacists

Andrew Anglin -- via Wiki commons

White supremacist Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer, condemned the racially-motivated murder of a black man in New York City, arguing it “does not represent White Supremacy” and warning the attack could lead to unfair discrimination against white supremacists.

Monday, James Jackson—a white Army veteran from Baltimore who authorities say visited New York City with the intent to stalk and kill black men—fatally stabbed Timothy Caughman (pictured below), a bottle collector who lived in transitional housing. The New York Daily News reports Jackson is a member of a well-known hate group in Maryland who espouse racist views for more than a decade.

Standing on line waiting to vote I love america pic.twitter.com/jVAeLXtUAq — timothy caughman (@timrock715) November 8, 2016

In a letter Thursday, Anglin said “white supremacists are under no obligation to apologize for this attack.”

“White Supremacy is a religion of peace, and the overwhelming majority of White Supremacists are peaceful members of society who do not agree with stabbing random black people with swords,” he wrote. “The attack has nothing at all to do with the religion of White Supremacy.”

Anglin also warned fellow white supremacists will “be subject to unfair scrutiny and prejudice” as a result of this attack, arguing people who dress or look like neo-Nazis “will be unfairly discriminated against.”

“It’s time for society to rally around White Supremacists, and show that we don’t blame them for the single act of someone who wrongly used their beliefs for evil,” he said.