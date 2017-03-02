NEW BOMBSHELL: Jared Kushner and Mike Flynn met with the Russians in December

Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

The New York Times said on Thursday afternoon that Pres. Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and disgraced former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December between Trump’s election and his inauguration.

The White House made the stunning admission less than an hour after Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.