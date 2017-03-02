Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NEW BOMBSHELL: Jared Kushner and Mike Flynn met with the Russians in December

David Ferguson

02 Mar 2017 at 16:49 ET                   
Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

The New York Times said on Thursday afternoon that Pres. Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and disgraced former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December between Trump’s election and his inauguration.

The White House made the stunning admission less than an hour after Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Oh you meant THOSE Russians’: Twitter hammers Jeff Sessions after recusal press conference
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+