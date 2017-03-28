Quantcast

DNC Chair Tom Perez has asked for resignation letters from entire staff

Sarah K. Burris

28 Mar 2017 at 17:39 ET                   
Former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez on Meet The Press-- NBC screenshot

New Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez has asked for the resignation of every DNC staffer, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Major staff turnover with new leadership is common. However, the move comes after an embattled election season in which DNC staffers were found to have attacked Democratic primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

