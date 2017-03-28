DNC Chair Tom Perez has asked for resignation letters from entire staff
New Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez has asked for the resignation of every DNC staffer, NBC News reported Tuesday.
Major staff turnover with new leadership is common. However, the move comes after an embattled election season in which DNC staffers were found to have attacked Democratic primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.
