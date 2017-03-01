Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nielsen: Ratings for Obama’s first congressional address dwarfed Trump’s Tuesday night speech

Brad Reed

01 Mar 2017 at 11:38 ET                   
President Barack Obama laughs during a meeting in the Oval Office, Jan. 24, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Donald Trump is infamously obsessed with TV ratings — and he memorably reacted with fury when he learned that former President Barack Obama had drawn a larger inauguration crowd than he did.

Because of this, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to news that Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress drew significantly higher ratings than his own first address did last night.

Mediaite notes that Nielsen’s overnight numbers show that Trump’s address drew 27.8 million viewers on Tuesday evening across all major networks and cable news outlets. While this is an impressive number, Obama’s first address to Congress in 2009 drew an overnight rating of 33.4 million viewers, or roughly 20% more viewers than Trump’s drew.

Final ratings numbers for the event will be released later on Wednesday afternoon.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
DNA test shows only about half of Subway’s ‘chicken’ sandwich is chicken
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+